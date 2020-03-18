Woman shares engagement news with isolated grandfather in North Carolina

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WSVN) — As Americans adjust to a new reality of social isolation, many people are finding new ways to stay connected.

Carly Boyd, who is newly engaged, did just that.

She found a way to share the happy news with her grandfather, who is a resident of a North Carolina assisted living facility.

Many nursing homes and assisted living facilities are restricting visitation during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the help of staffers, Boyd announced her engagement through her grandfather’s bedroom window.

The images she shared in Facebook went viral, with Boyd pointing to her new ring and the pair touching hands on the glass as the staff snapped photos of the emotional visit.

Boyd said she hopes to have her grandfather at her wedding next year.

