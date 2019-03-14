Woman says framed copy of Lord’s Prayer blocked stray bullet

KANSAS CITY (WSVN) — A Kansas City woman says an act of God saved her life.

Constance Effie, 70, said a framed copy of the Lord’s Prayer blocked a stray bullet fired from outside her house, Tuesday.

The frame was hanging just two feet above where Effie was sitting.

“It hit this. And fell down behind it. But if it hadn’t had the metal there. It might have came on in and hit one of us.”

Although Effie was not struck, she is now recovering from a minor heart-attack caused by the stress of the shooting.

Police are still investigating, and she tells them she hears gunshots in her neighborhood all the time.

