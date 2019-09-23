Woman says dry shampoo bottle exploded in car, shoots through sunroof

ST. PETERS, Mo. (WSVN) — A woman is looking to warn the public after she said a bottle of dry shampoo did a bit of damage to her daughter’s car.

Christine Bader Debrecht said a can of dry shampoo exploded after it was left in the closed middle console of her daughter’s car.

Debrecht said it was hot outside, and the can exploded, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

“It blew the console cover off of its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away,” Debrecht said on Facebook.

Debrecht is now hoping to spread the word.

“I just want to remind you (and your kids) to heed those warnings on products you may be using,” she wrote. “Please don’t leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car!”

Debrecht ended her post by voicing her relief that no one was injured as a result of the incident.

