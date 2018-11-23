Woman said GPS told her to drive on train tracks

DUQUESNE, Penn. (WSVN) — Police responded to a woman who was driving on the railroad tracks in Pennsylvania.

According to City of Duquesne Police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving on railroad tracks.

When officers arrived and spoke to the woman, she told them that her GPS told her to go that way.

Police said the woman was “100% sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making.”

The car was towed from scene, and the woman was cited for careless driving.

