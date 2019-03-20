Woman rings bell to celebrate being cancer-free

BALTIMORE (WSVN) — After being diagnosed with breast cancer, a woman is now happy to say she is cancer-free.

According to Fox 45, Lakesha Ball, 42, received her cancer diagnosis in May of 2017. By December of that same year, she said she found another lump.

But now, after finishing her last treatment at University of Maryland Proton Center, she rang the hospital’s bell to celebrate being cancer-free.

today my mother RUNG THE BELL 🛎🏆 My baby is CANCER FREE 💕🎊🎀🎀💕🎊🎊 THANK YOU LORDDD … RING THAT BELL MA . Take it off the wall You are BLESSED 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TgsNnhaQDp — ||•Ryy•|| (@_ErkyRy) March 11, 2019

“I stepped in front of the bell and I threw my hands up and I said, ‘Thank you Lord’ and everybody started screaming and when I grabbed that string on the bell, I wasn’t trying to take those people’s bell out of the wall… yes I was,” she said.

Ball told Fox 45 her faith in God is what helped her win her battle.

“These crosses, you’ll probably see me with them every day because he did it for me. He did it for me,” Ball said.

She also said that ringing the bell was cathartic for her.

“But I could not stop, all that pain, that agony, everything that I’ve been through, I released on that bell when I rang that bell. When I walked out of that clinic that day, I am free, that’s all I can say is I am free.”

Ball said she now wants to help other women struggling with breast cancer.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.