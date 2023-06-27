WILLEMSTAD, CURACAO – A 42-year-old woman narrowly escaped after falling overboard from the tenth deck of the Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas cruise ship earlier this morning. Passengers aboard the vessel watched in suspense from their balconies as crews executed a water rescue operation, bringing the fortunate woman to safety within 45 minutes.

The incident unfolded as the cruise ship was en route to Willemstad, Curacao, when the woman fell from the tenth deck. The quick response and coordinated efforts of the rescue team ensured her swift retrieval from the water.

Once aboard, she was promptly transported to the ship’s medical facility for initial evaluation before being transferred to a local hospital in Curacao for further medical attention.

Amid the tense atmosphere that enveloped the ship, passengers held their breath, anxiously witnessing the dramatic rescue unfold before their eyes.

“It’s like the whole mood, even the cruise director was … you could tell that it was very somber for a brief time,” remarked Matthew Kuhn, a cruise passenger. “When they found her, people were relieved, I think everyone – you could feel that there was a sense of [relief] on the cruise.'”

In a statement released by Royal Caribbean, the cruise line expressed its gratitude for the successful rescue, reaffirming their commitment to passenger safety.

“Our Care Team is now offering assistance to the guest and their traveling party,” the statement read in part.

The cruise line further emphasized that, on average, only 28% of individuals who fall overboard are fortunate enough to be rescued.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the woman’s fall.

