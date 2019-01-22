Woman outsmarts kidnapper, drives him to police station

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WSVN) — A woman managed to outsmart her accused kidnapper after she tricked him by driving him to a police station.

According to Fox 59, the 25-year-old victim ran into the lobby of a police station at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and reported that she had been held at gunpoint.

Investigators said she told them that she had known the suspect, 36-year-old Travis Moore, for about 15 years and had recently reconnected with him on social media.

After picking him up in Mississippi and spending some time together in various hotels in Indiana, things took a turn for the worse on Saturday after she left and returned to a hotel and found herself locked out.

“When she returned, he had locked her out, so she said that she was then walking towards her vehicle when she saw him running behind her. She said that she was scared for her safety, so she did run to her car,” Bloomington Police Lt. Ryan Pedigo told Fox 59.

Detectives said Moore pointed a gun at a male friend in the car and ordered him out. Moore then ordered the victim into the car and told her to drive to an apartment complex in town.

However, while she was driving, the woman realized she was passing a police station, so she made a U-turn, stopped the car and ran into the lobby.

“The vehicle was gone when officers arrived on station, so they began searching for it. One of the officers on patrol saw a vehicle that matched the description she provided officers,” Pedigo said.

Police were eventually able to track Moore down and take him into custody.

Officers said Moore already had arrest warrants from Louisiana for assault with a firearm and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had an out-of-county warrant for driving with a suspended license and public intoxication.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.