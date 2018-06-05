Woman orders food so delivery driver can kill spider

(WSVN) - A woman in England made a special request for a delivery food order after a spider approached her door.

Demi Sweeney texted Deliveroo Help, asking them if they could get rid of the spider if she placed an order.

“(Sounds silly but this is a serious question) I have a huge phobia of spiders, there’s one in the corridor of our house near the door,” Sweeney began her text. “If I order food through Deliveroo is it possible at all if the driver could get rid of it?”

The company responded back saying that they couldn’t make any promises, but they would see what they could do.

“The only thing is, our driver may be more afraid of (spiders) than you are,” they said.

Sweeney placed an order for KFC, hopeful that the delivery driver would come to her rescue.

He did minutes later and stood on a chair to reach the spider which had climbed up the wall, killing it.

She later thanked him on Twitter, calling him a lifesaver.

My fear of spiders was taken to a whole new level today in which I ordered food in a hope that the delivery driver would remove the spider.. Joe @Deliveroo @DeliverooHelp you are an actual LIFESAVER 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/YnkQhqhhWW — Demi (@demiswn) May 30, 2018

