Woman on the run after escaping California women’s jail

SANTEE, Calif. (WSVN) — A California inmate is on the run after she escaped a women’s jail over the weekend.

San Diego County deputies are searching for 22-year-old Destiny Guns.

#WANTED 1/2 If you live in @CityofSantee, be on the lookout for 22-year-old Destiny Guns. She escaped from the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6th. Guns is a low level prisoner with a non-violent history. pic.twitter.com/i9ic9R3PsR — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 7, 2019

Deputies say Guns escaped from the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Fox 5, correctional officers report that Guns was walking back from a medical appointment in the facility unaccompanied when she scaled a wall and took off.

Investigators said Guns is a low level prisoner with a non-violent history.

Guns stands at 5 feet 2 inches with green eyes and brown hair.

Guns sports a elephant skull tattoo on her right arm and a grasshopper tattoo on her chest.

If you happen to have any information on here whereabouts, call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

