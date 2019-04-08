Woman on the run after escaping California women’s jail

SANTEE, Calif. (WSVN) — A California inmate is on the run after she escaped a women’s jail over the weekend.
San Diego County deputies are searching for 22-year-old Destiny Guns.
Deputies say Guns escaped from the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
According to Fox 5, correctional officers report that Guns was walking back from a medical appointment in the facility unaccompanied when she scaled a wall and took off.
Investigators said Guns is a low level prisoner with a non-violent history.
Guns stands at 5 feet 2 inches with green eyes and brown hair.
Guns sports a elephant skull tattoo on her right arm and a grasshopper tattoo on her chest.
If you happen to have any information on here whereabouts, call the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.
