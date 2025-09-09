OTSEGO COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan State Police helicopter crew found a woman who got lost in a state forest during a YouTube challenge on Saturday morning, officials said.

Troopers with the state agency were at the Pigeon River State Forest in northern Michigan to help the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office find a missing 36-year-old California woman. Police said she was a contestant in a YouTube survival challenge, had become lost on Friday evening and was reported missing at 5 a.m. Saturday.

State police canines searched the dense forest before the helicopter, coined Trooper 6, was called to the area.

The crew operating Trooper 6 spotted the woman using the aircraft’s camera around 10:40 a.m., officials said.

Law enforcement and firefighters were able to walk the woman out of the woods.

In April, drone cameras found another missing woman who was lost in the woods of West Michigan for three days.

