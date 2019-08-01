Woman loses hair ‘in clumps’ after brand new conditioner was allegedly tampered with

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WSVN) — A young woman was left devastated after her hair began falling out after she used brand new conditioner that is believed to have been tampered with, her mother said.

Taffy Jo Timm said her daughter, Ashely Rose, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, had bought Pantene Pro-V Sheer Volume conditioner at her local Walmart last week.

However, the family believes that the bottle they bought had been tampered with.

“Someone mixed nair in her conditioner bottle!!!! As I speak she is losing hair and crying,” Timm wrote.

Rose said her hair was “falling out in clumps” before she shaved it.

Rose posted photos on Facebook showing the bald spots on her scalp.

“[Pictures] do not do it justice or show the 100% damage it has caused me,” Rose wrote. “My heart hurts terribly I don’t even have any words to say to anyone as I just can’t get anything out but that it hurts and has been scary. ”

Rose is now hoping to warn others to check their bottles to ensure they haven’t been tampered with.

Timm said that police are looking into the matter and that they will review security footage.

A spokesperson for Walmart also confirmed that the company is investigating the incident and is working with law enforcement.

