Woman leaves ‘hour old’ newborn at Houston fire station

HOUSTON (WSVN) — Officials say a woman in Houston dropped off a newborn baby at a fire station shortly after the child had been delivered.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the baby was brought in by a woman just after midnight.

Firefighters from Station 21 took care of a newborn after it was dropped off by a woman just after midnight. The crew was told by the woman, who was visibly upset, that the baby was just an hour old. The crew's priority was to get the baby to the hospital ASAP to get checked out. pic.twitter.com/3XJOKMukZ2 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 8, 2019

The woman, who officials said was visibly upset, told them the baby was just an hour old.

According to Fox 26, due to Texas’ Baby Moses law, firefighters did not try to detain or question the woman and she left.

The infant was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but police said there were no signs of any health problems.

“The main thing with the Baby Moses Law is that if somebody has a child, and they are unable to care for it, that they leave it at a place of safety,” said Houston Police Lt. Crowson. “We’re more concerned the safety of the child than figuring out who they belong to at that point.”

Child protective services will determine the next steps, according to Fox 26.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.