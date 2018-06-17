Woman injures 2 in southern France with box cutter

PARIS (AP) — French media are reported that a woman crying “Allahu akbar” — “God is great” in Arabic — has injured 2 people with a box cutter at a supermarket in southern France.

Europe 1 radio quotes the prosecutor of Toulon as saying that a customer in the store in La Seyne-sur-Mer was injured in the chest in the Sunday morning attack and hospitalized. A woman at the market’s cash register was injured too, but less seriously.

The radio station says Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchal said the attacker has been detained.

