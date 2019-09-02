Woman in Bahamas houses nearly 100 dogs to protect them during Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, Bahamas (WSVN) — A woman in the Bahamas took in nearly 100 dogs to protect them during Hurricane Dorian.

Chella Phillips posted photos to Facebook, Sunday, showing dozens of dogs wandering around her home in Nassau.

Phillips said she took in a total of 97 dogs before the storm, and that 79 of the animals were in her room.

“It has been insane since last night, poop and piss non-stop, but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in,” Phillips wrote on Facebook. “Each island has an abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now.”

Phillips waited out the storm with the animals and provided an update Monday saying that they were all right, albeit, it was a stressful night.

Phillips said all services to her home are down and she and her brother had to use buckets to combat the flooding in their home after their pumps broke.

“I pray for the other islands who have unimaginable damages and I don’t see how any dogs or any living being could have survived outside. My heart goes out to them,” she said.

Dorian’s arrival also coincided with the fourth anniversary of the opening of her animal refuge, The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas.

Phillips is now asking for those who want to help to donate to the rescue. Phillips has set up a fundraiser that can be found here.

