HONOLULU (WSVN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she suffered a frightening fall while behind the wheel of an SUV in Hawaii’s capital.

Security video shows the moment when the victim’s vehicle landed on top of a parked car, shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 10.

The woman drove off the second floor of a parking garage located along Waimanu Street in Honolulu’s Kakaako district.

The woman’s SUV slammed on top of the parked car before it rolled off and came to a stop.

Paramedics transported the driver to the hospital with serious injuries.

No one else was hurt.

