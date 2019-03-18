Woman gives birth to sextuplets in 9 minutes

A woman had an impressive delivery after she gave birth to six babies in nine minutes.

The Woman’s Hospital of Texas announced that patient Thelma Chiaka gave birth to sextuplets early Friday morning.

The newborns were comprised of four boys and two girls.

The hospital said the babies were born at weights ranging from 1 pound 12 ounces to 2 pounds 14 ounces.

Doctors said Chiaka and the babies are all doing well, and the babies are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the neonatal intensive care unit.

As of Friday morning, Chiaka had named her daughters Zina and Zuriel. It is unknown if any of the four boys have names yet.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.