Woman gives birth to 15 pound ‘miracle’ baby after being given 15 percent chance of conceiving

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A woman from upstate New York is calling her newborn daughter a “miracle” baby.

Joi Buckley told Fox 5 that she was originally given a 15 percent chance of conceiving.

“My primary doctor figured it out. I had diabetes. Once my sugar was under control I was able to conceive,” Buckley said.

However, Buckley was also in a serious car crash in June, when she was unaware she was even pregnant.

But luckily, the baby survived the crash, and on March 11, Buckley gave birth to a 15 pound baby girl she has named Harper.

Harper is the third child for Buckley and her husband. The couple already has one biological child and a 7-year-old adopted daughter.

“It’s something that I always wanted to do,” Buckley on becoming a mother.

Harper is the biggest baby born at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

Buckley said doctors said Harper will likely stay in the hospital for another week, but it could change depending on how she is doing.

