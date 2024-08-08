A routine ferry ride in Washington turned into a surprising event when a woman went into labor, resulting in what many on board would call a “ferry special delivery.”

Captain Noah Landau, with 26 years of experience working on Washington State Ferries, sensed something was wrong as they were about to depart from Lopez Island heading to Anacortes.

“I could tell something was wrong and so we weren’t going to leave until we figured it out,” Landau said.

On Tuesday, just as the ferry was about to pull away, word spread that a woman onboard was going into labor. Captain Landau relied on his experience, knowing that people with medical training often step forward in such situations. The crew quickly moved cars to make space for the ambulance.

However, before rescue crews could arrive, the baby was born on the ferry. The newborn, Arlo Trae Mack, weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce. His birthplace: a Washington State ferry.

The welcoming news was announced over the ship’s PA system, and a loud cheer erupted from the passengers.

This is the second baby to be born onboard a vessel under Captain Landau’s command.

