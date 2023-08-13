LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman was found in a Livingston County cornfield with serious injuries Tuesday night, days after crashing her car into a tree and disappearing, authorities said.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, deputies were dispatched to the 7300 block of Mack Road, and when they arrived, family members told them that a 45-year-old Deerfield Township woman’s 2022 Ford Bronco had hit a tree on the property, but they could not find the woman.

In addition, the family told deputies that the last time they talked to the woman was on Saturday, Aug. 5. Deputies suspected the accident happened 24 hours before they had been called.

At the crash scene, authorities saw indications that the woman was injured in the accident.

“Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County EMS, The Hamburg Township Police Department, the Hartland and Green Oak Fire Departments conducted an extensive search of approximately 200 acres utilizing K-9s, drones and ATV but were unable to locate the female,” according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, authorities were joined by Michigan State Police, and the search continued.

The woman was found in a cornfield about three-fourths of a mile west of the crash scene at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

She had severe injuries from the crash and exposure to the elements. The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition but is now stable.

Authorities say she was the driver of the vehicle and the only person involved in the crash.

She wasn’t wearing her seatbelt, and authorities are working to determine if drugs and alcohol were factors.

The investigation is ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.