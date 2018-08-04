Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark

HELSINKI (AP) — A 28-year-old woman wearing a face veil has become the first person in Denmark to be fined for violating a new law banning such garments in public places.

Danish news agency Ritzau reported that police were called to a shopping center in Horsholm, a city of some 46,000 inhabitants close to Copenhagen, on Friday to confront a woman wearing a niqab garment covering her face.

The woman was slapped with a fine of 1,000 Danish kroner ($156) and requested to either remove the veil or leave the premises. She opted to leave.

Since Aug.1, the country’s much-debated “Burqa Ban” has prohibited full-body burqas, as well the niqab — Muslim dress which only shows the eyes. Both are rare in Denmark. Other European countries have similar bans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.