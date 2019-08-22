Woman finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at Arkansas state park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (WSVN) — A 27-year-old made a magnificent find while searching for gems at an Arkansas State Park.

According to a state parks press release, Miranda Hollingshead came across a 3.72-carat yellow diamond while visiting Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park.

Hollingshead came across the diamond during her first visit to the park, and she also said going there wasn’t originally in her plans.

“I was just going to pick up a transmission that day, but my siblings were in town and wanted to do something fun together,” she said.

Hollingshead said she found the diamond at the base of a hill.

“I was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds,” she said. “I looked over at my kid for a second, and when I looked down, I saw it mixed in with other rocks.”

Hollingshead’s find is the biggest since 2017 when a teenager found a 7.44-carat brown gem.

Hollingshead said if she doesn’t sell the diamond, she will probably have it mounted in a ring.

