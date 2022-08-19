(WSVN) - Video taken by a store manager at a Massachusetts mall showed the moment when an SUV drove onto the second floor of a mall in Boston.

According to WHDH, Braintree Police said that a Lincoln MKX drove through the Braintree South Shore Plaza at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway, driving in from the parking lot.

“I heard the security lady start screaming, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!,’ and by the time I got up to the window, I realized there was a Lincoln SUV,” said Stacy Bartko, Squishables Store Manager.

The driver, an elderly woman, stopped the vehicle on her own and then spoke with officers and a mental health clinician that was on the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The SUV sustained minor damages after running over a planter and other items, according to police.

The vehicle came to a stop in front of a Torrid clothing store.

“[It] makes a sharp turn and just kind of coasts down that way for a little while, people jumping into stores,” said Erik Skilton, a witness

Police said that the SUV was able to enter the mall because a safety bollard was missing due to a recent accident, which caused the mall’s sensor doors to open, allowing the vehicle to travel inside.

“No, it can’t be real. If I didn’t have video, you know, and pictures, nobody would believe me,” Bartko said.

Police eventually backed the car out of the mall and determined the driver to be an immediate threat and revoked her license.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

