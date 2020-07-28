Woman, dog reunited in Charleston after missing canine found in Miami

(WSVN) - A woman and her dog have been reunited after the canine went missing when it jumped out of a car window while traveling down a highway near Charleston, South Carolina.

The owner’s son put out a call for help on Facebook, and two weeks later, Belle was found safe nearly 600 miles from home in Miami.

“I’m happy now, and I appreciate all that you’ve done and all everybody has done to to bring her home safely,” Belle’s owner said. “It’s been an effort, but I think it’s been worth it.”

The animal was a gift, and she was greatly missed.

