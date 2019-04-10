Woman dodges axe that comes flying back during axe-throwing

(WSVN) - A woman narrowly missed being hit by a flying axe while she was axe-throwing.

Video of the incident shows the woman throwing the axe, only for it to bounce off the wooden board and fly right back at her.

Luckily, the woman ducked, missing the axe.

According to Inside Edition, the woman in the video is Ainsley Rae. The video was recorded by her boyfriend, Cam Huber.

“At first I didn’t know what actually happened but then over time, watching it over and over again, I just started laughing at myself. Oh my gosh, I am so glad I didn’t get hit in the head,” Rae told Inside Edition.

Rae told Inside Edition that neither she or her boyfriend were drinking at the time.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.