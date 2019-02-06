Woman dies months after kidneys wrongly-removed

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (WSVN) — A Colorado woman has died just nine months after doctors wrongly removed both of her kidneys.

According to Fox 31, doctors at the University of Colorado Hospital removed both of 73-year-old Linda Woolley’s healthy kidneys in May after they told her she likely had kidney cancer.

However, a report obtained by the station later found that there was “no evidence of malignancy” and results “consistent with a benign process.”

Fox 31 said the hospital did not respond to requests as to what led them to believe Woolley had kidney cancer.

After her kidneys were removed, Woolley had to undergo dialysis treatment three times a week. However, Woolley’s condition took a turn for the worse when she went into cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

She never regained consciousness and she died several days later.

“It was bad enough when she was here and she was miserable, but (at least) she was here,” said Heidi Haines, Woolley’s daughter.

Haines and her older sister, Jodi Fournier, both feel that their mother would still be alive had her kidneys not been removed.

Haines also mentioned that she was in the process of getting approved to donate a kidney to her mother before she died.

The family has since set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to cover the cost of Woolley’s funeral expenses. To donate, click here.

