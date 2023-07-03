(CNN) — Severe weather continues to affect millions across the US Sunday, one day after a woman died in St. Louis when a tree fell on her car during a bad storm.

The 33-year-old woman, who was in her parked vehicle, was pronounced dead Saturday, St. Louis Police Sgt. Charles Wall told CNN. There were at least eight reports of hail in Missouri on Saturday, including some reports house windows were broken by the frozen pellets, according to the National Weather Service. There were also several reports of severe wind, including in St. Louis, where large trees were uprooted, the NWS said.

Severe weather is expected to continue affecting parts of the US ahead of the Fourth of July. One hundred million people are under severe weather threats from the eastern Rockies through the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys and into the mid-Atlantic region.

There is a Level 3 of 5 risk for much of Kentucky and northern Tennessee, impacting five million people in cities like Louisville, Lexington, Nashville, where damaging wind, large hail and a few tornadoes are likely.

On Sunday morning, storms already began appearing in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois and Iowa. The storms are expected to continue into the afternoon and evening.

The weather has created challenges for Americans planning to fly for the holiday. According to the tracking website FlightAware, at least 5,020 flights into, out of, or within the United States have been delayed Sunday. At least 574 US flights were also canceled Sunday.

A flash flood warning was put into place for nearly five million people in Illinois, including residents of Chicago, due to thunderstorms and heavy rain. The rain caused delays and cancellations for some sporting events scheduled for Sunday in the Windy City: The Chicago Cubs had to push their game against the Cleveland Guardians back by several hours, and NASCAR had to alter its racing slate and truncate one of its scheduled races.

And 63 million people are under a combination of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings, with severe heat spreading from the Southwest to the Southeast. Around 70% of the countr

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.