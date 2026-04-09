HARTFORD, Vermont (WMTW) — Vermont first responders say a woman and her 2-year-old son were able to safely escape from a sinking car that had crashed into a river.

The Hartford Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the area of Quechee Main Street and Mill Run Condominiums at 12:45 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a car that was submerged in the Ottauquechee River. The driver of the car was reportedly hanging onto the vehicle as it floated downstream.

Officials said by the time an ambulance arrived at the scene at 12:49 p.m., the 26-year-old woman and her son were safe on the bank of the river.

The fire department said the toddler was in a car seat in the back seat when the crash happened, and that his mother was able to unbuckle him, cut through the airbag that deployed on the driver’s side and escape through the window. The woman was then able to swim to shore safely with her son.

The mother and son were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to be evaluated. Neither had any apparent serious injuries, according to officials.

Rescue swimmers entered the river at around 12:55 p.m. and confirmed there were no other people in the car, which was pulled out of the river by Sabil and Sons Inc.

Quechee Main Street was closed to the public during the incident.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Hartford Police Department.

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