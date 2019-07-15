Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob’ in nachos

FISHKILL, N.Y. (WSVN) — A woman who ordered food from a New York Taco Bell said she got something a little extra with her meal.

Eva Saint of Fishkill, New York, shared a photo on Facebook showing what appears to be a “doorknob” inside an order of nachos from Taco Bell.

Saint claimed the restaurant left the doorknob in her food, and refuted that it was fake.

Saint said she “waited in the drive through for 45 mins and im the only one who got a door knob.”

According to Fox 13, Saint said she later discovered the item was a handle from a nacho cheese pump that made its way into her meal.

Saint said when she tried to contact someone at Taco Bell, her call was hung up on, and it took several times before she was able to get someone who took her claim seriously.

Taco Bell said in a statement that it was investigating the incident.

“We take this very seriously. The franchisee that owns and operates this location is looking into this matter and strives to make things right with the customer,” they said.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.