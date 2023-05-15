A routine traffic stop in South Carolina turned into an extraordinary discovery as law enforcement officials uncovered a suspect attempting to conceal drugs in a rubber pregnancy belly.

The incident unfolded when members of the Special Investigation Division and Directed Patrol Unit initiated a traffic stop involving two individuals, Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem.

During the encounter, law enforcement officials grew suspicious when the duo gave conflicting information regarding Mitchem’s reported due date. As deputies pressed for more details, Mitchem abruptly fled the scene, prompting a pursuit by the authorities.

As Mitchem made her escape attempt, the rubber pregnancy belly she was wearing dislodged, causing drugs to spill onto the ground.

In total, the seized contraband amounted to over 1500 grams of cocaine, according to officials.

Both Miller and Mitchem now face charges of trafficking cocaine.

