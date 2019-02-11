Woman carries dying baby to term, donates her organs

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WSVN) — A young mother made the decision to carry her baby to term despite doctors’ warnings that the infant would die soon after birth, all so she could donate the child’s organs.

According to WTVC, Krysta Davis learned four months into her pregnancy that her daughter, Rylei, would not survive due to a rare brain disorder: anencephaly.

Anencephaly is a condition where the brain doesn’t fully develop.

Doctors gave Davis and Rylei’s father, Dereck Lovett, two options, she could either induce labor right away or carry Rylei to term and donate her organs. Davis made the decision to carry Rylei to term.

“If I wasn’t able to bring my baby home, at least others could bring theirs home,” Davis told the station.

According to People Magazine, Davis gave birth to Rylei on Christmas Eve.

“She came out star-gazing. She was born face-up,” Davis told the magazine. “It was the most overwhelming feeling of love that I’ve ever felt in my life. Laying eyes on her, I never knew that I could love someone so much. It was insane.”

Doctors initially believed that Rylei would live for about 30 minutes after her birth. However, Davis and Lovett were able to spend a week with her until she died on New Year’s Eve.

“There’s no way to describe how amazing it felt. When you go to thinking you’ll only have 30 minutes with your child and you get an entire week,” Davis told WTVC.

Before she died, Rylei was able to donate two heart valves that will go to children who need them. Her lungs were also given to a research hospital to learn more about anencephaly.

The couple said that while they are still coming to grips with the loss of Rylei, they are happy her organs were able to help others.

“It warms our hearts to know that [Rylei’s life] will give two other babies a second chance at life,” Davis said.

Davis and Lovett have shared Rylei’s story on a Facebook page titled “Rylei Arcadia: An Unexpected Journey.”

