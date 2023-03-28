MERRIMACK, N.H. (WSVN) — Cynthia Auger, the owner of a pet parrot named Buddy, captured a rare moment on camera.

A barred owl had repeatedly attempted to break through Buddy’s window and make him its dinner.

After several attempts, the owl finally flew away, or so Auger thought. The next night, the owl returned to stare at Buddy for hours.

Although the situation was no hoot for Buddy, the parrot was safe.

Experts said to keep birds away from windows to keep this incident from happening to any pet.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.