Woman blocked from bringing emotional support peacock on flight

NEWARK, NJ (WSVN) — You’ve heard of emotional support animals, but this is a new one.

Fox News reports that United Airlines recently denied a woman’s request to bring her emotional support peacock with her on a flight out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

An airline spokesperson said the unidentified traveler was told she would not be able to bring the bird on board, even after she claimed she had a second ticket for the peacock that she called her emotional support animal.

“This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,” United said in a statement to Fox News.

Photos of the unusual scene in the airport were shared by travel talk show The Jet Set, sparking a debate online about United’s decision.

“Unbelievable, this has to stop now!!” one commenter wrote.

“I’ll take the majestic peacock over the 5+ dogs that have attacked my coworkers just this past holiday season,” another person said, claiming to be an airline staffer.

