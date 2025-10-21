BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WCBS, WLNY) — A woman was bitten by coyote on Monday afternoon in Bergen County, New Jersey.

It happened at around 1:15 p.m. in the backyard of a home at Woodcrest Drive in Woodcliff Lake, according to police.

The woman, a housekeeper, was bitten on her back and leg while she was out with the family dog. Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said, though she was very shaken up. She was taken to a nearby hospital and given a number of vaccines, and has since returned home.

Surveillance video of the encounter shows the dog and coyote tussling. The coyote was apparently relentless, repeatedly targeting the woman and the dog, a golden retriever.

Police and animal control responded to the location.

“If you live near a wooded area, that’s when you’ve got to be more aware of your surroundings, because obviously they lurk in heavily forested areas. Keep pet food inside, don’t leave it outside, your garbage cans locked. Clear any kind of heavy brush that’s in the area, because they like to hide in that. And bird feeders that knock off seeds attract small animals, which attract coyotes,” Woodcliff Lake police Capt. Chad Malloy said.

Last month, two people in nearby Saddle River were attacked by coyotes. One of those coyotes tested positive for rabies.

