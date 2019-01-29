Woman bitten by 5-foot python lurking inside toilet

(WSVN) - A woman in Australia got the scare of a lifetime when she found a 5-foot python lurking in her toilet.

According to 9 News, 59-year-old Helen Richards from Brisbane went into her bathroom to use the toilet, when she felt a slight sting on her bum.

Richards had not turned the light on in her bathroom, as she did not plan on being in there for long.

“I felt this sharp tap on my bottom, along with some pain,” she said.

When she jumped up, she saw that painful nip came from a 5-foot carpet python – a terrifying sight.

According to 9 News, a snake catcher showed up shortly after and safely removed the python.

Richards only suffered minor puncture wounds from the bite. Luckily, the snake was not venomous.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.