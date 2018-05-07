Woman bets $18 on Kentucky Derby, wins $1.2 million

(WSVN) - Talk about a big payout!

A woman in Texas turned her $18 bet on the Kentucky Derby into $1.2 million.

According to the Retama Park Race Track in Selma, Texas, the woman correctly picked the top five horses in order of their finish in the 144th Kentucky Derby.

KSAT reports the woman, who did not want to be identified, won nearly as much as the winning horse in the race. The colt named Justify took home $1.24 million in winnings.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.