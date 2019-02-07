Woman becomes first black female pilot in Georgia Air National Guard

(WSVN) - A young Georgia woman has made history as the first black female pilot in the Georgia Air National Guard.

The Georgia Air National Guard announced that 1st Lt. Andrea Lewis would be the first black female pilot to serve in their ranks.

Congratulations to 1st Lt. Andrea Lewis, an E-8C Joint STARS aircraft pilot, set to deploy, from the @116ACW for becoming the first female African-American pilot in the history of the Georgia Air National Guard! #blackhistorymonth ✈️ pic.twitter.com/KvyKxRThFT — GA National Guard (@GeorgiaGuard) February 6, 2019

According to Fox 5, Lewis’ father was a 14-year veteran pilot in the Marines who later became a pilot for American Airlines. Her mother is also a flight attendant with Delta Airlines.

“You could say that aviation and serving others is in my DNA,” Lewis told Fox 5. “It is something I always knew I wanted to be a part of.

This is not the first time Lewis has made history. In January of 2010, she became the second civilian in history to be hired as an Air Force flight attendant. Lewis said she planned on staying in that field, but after her father died, she said she realized that it was time for her to take the steps to become a pilot.

“I know it would have made my father proud,” she said.

Lewis eventually found her way to the Georgia Air National Guard and in April 2017, she graduated from pilot training.

“It is my dream job, one I hoped for and set my sights to accomplish,” she told Fox 5. “When I got my wings, I couldn’t believe it finally was happening, I said to my mom, ‘I finally made it!’”

