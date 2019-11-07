Woman awarded $35K from Petco for bringing animal shelter’s kill rate from 100% to 0%

(WSVN) - Petco is gifting $35,000 to a woman who successfully brought an animal shelter’s kill rate from 100% to 0%.

Kayla Denney made it her mission to save every dog’s life when she decided to lead the City of Taft Animal Control Department in Texas, KZTV reports.

Since last November, every animal that has entered the shelter has found a loving home.

“As of November 1st, we have saved 565 dogs and cats out of Taft, Denney told KZTV.

Petco took notice and awarded her the 2019 National Unsung Hero Award.

“Kayla is an unsung hero because in the five months that she’s been here, we have not euthanized a single animal,” said City Manager Denise Hitt.

She’ll be flying out to San Diego, California next week to accept her award and prize of $35,000.

The money will be put to good use, Denney said.

“We want an area where they can have meet and greet out in the field and somewhere they can have grass time rather than just cement time,” she said.

