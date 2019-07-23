Woman arrested for pouring alcohol into Taco Bell employee’s mouth while in drive-thru

BEAVERTON, Ore. (WSVN) — An Oregon woman has been charged after she allegedly poured alcohol into the mouth of a Taco Bell employee while still in the drive-thru.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar drove to a Taco Bell drive-thru and right in front of a deputy, she reached through the open drive-thru window and poured alcohol into an employee’s mouth.

Deputies said Aguilar-Aguilar was still in her car when she did this.

Aguilar-Aguilar was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Deputies said Aguilar-Aguilar had a blood alcohol level of .12 at the time.

