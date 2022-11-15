(WSVN) - A woman was arrested at New York’s JFK International Airport after, authorities said, she allegedly hid 28 pounds of cocaine in the wheels of her wheelchair.

According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Emelinda Paulino De Rivas was arrested on November 10 after arriving in New York on a flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

When CBP officers interviewed De Rivas, they noticed her wheelchair’s wheels weren’t turning. An X-ray revealed anomalies in the wheels, the agency said. A photo shows multiple packages that were stuffed inside the wheels.

The agency said approximately 28 pounds of cocaine were seized, with an estimated street value of $450,000.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighborhoods,” said Francis J. Russo, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations.

De Rivas was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

TMX contributed to this story.

