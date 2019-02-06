Woman accused of stabbing husband to death after he asked for divorce

MEMPHIS (WSVN) — A Tennessee woman has been accused of stabbing her husband to death after he asked for a divorce.

According to WMC, officers found David Perkins dead in his front yard from a stab wound to the chest.

According to a police report, Perkins’ wife Teresa Post admitted to stabbing Perkins.

Police said Post was arguing with her husband when he asked for a divorce. She said he walked out of the house and saw him kneeling next to their car with a box cutter in his hand.

Post, who was already holding a kitchen knife, said she pushed Perkins and when he turned around, she stabbed him.

Police said Perkins had just gotten married in November, and family members said they believed Perkins believed Post was the love of his life.

However, a man who owned and lived in the house he shared with the couple said the pair had been arguing in the bedroom.

Post has been charged with second-degree murder. She is currently being held on a $200,000 bond.

