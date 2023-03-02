SLIDELL, La. (WSVN) – Authorities in Louisiana pulled over an ice cream truck and found more than just frozen treats.

Slidell Police said detectives observed a blue-colored ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights. When officers searched the truck, they discovered melted ice cream in the freezer, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

Tamisha Morin, 42, was arrested for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant and multiple traffic violations.

“This ice cream truck was of particular interest to detectives due to previously receiving information that the owner was allegedly using and selling meth from the truck,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

Detectives also located two small puppies inside the ice cream truck. Both puppies are now safe at Slidell Animal Control.

“As always, keeping children safe is a main priority of the Slidell Police Department,” the police department said. “Not only were more dangerous substances removed from the streets of Slidell, but this case also put an end to an operation that could have affected the health and safety of many children.”

Police said they don’t believe any children were exposed to meth, as the ice cream truck has been out of commission for several months.

Morin was transported to the Slidell City Jail, and her ice cream truck, “Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats”, was impounded.

