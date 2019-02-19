Woman accused of dragging dog behind electric scooter charged

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (WSVN) — A woman accused of dragging a small dog behind her while she was riding an electric scooter has been charged.

According to KERO, Elaine Rosa was booked for one felony charge of cruelty to an animal and one misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care.

Rosa faces three years jail time and a $20,000 fine.

Rosa is accused of dragging a small dog behind her while she rode an electric scooter. Witnesses Brandon Sanders and James Dowel said the dog was motionless and photos show the dog with bloody paws.

Police said Rosa was not the owner of the dog, and the animal has since been returned to its owner and given medical treatment.

