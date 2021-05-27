EL PASO, Texas (WSVN) — Police have arrested the woman who, they said, was seen on video inside a monkey exhibit.

El Paso Police arrested 26-year-old Luz Elizabeth Rae and charged her for Criminal Trespassing.

Officers said Rae was the woman seen in a viral video inside the spider monkey exhibit at the El Paso Zoo.

Video shows a woman feeing monkeys while under a waterfall before wading through the water to get out.

Zoo staff said the incident was potentially dangerous for both the moneys and the suspect.

Rob Lovett, of Lovett Law Firm, said Monday that the woman had been an employee of the law firm, but that she was terminated immediately.

“The firm has always been a strong supporter of animals and advocacy. We absolutely do not condone this irresponsible and reckless behavior. We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and we hope they recover from this traumatic experience,” said Lovett.

Rae was booked into the El Paso County Detention Center in a $1,500 bond.

