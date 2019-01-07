Woman accused of abusing stepdaughter, forcing her to eat own vomit

MARICOPA, Az. (WSVN) — An Arizona woman has been accused of abusing her stepdaughter and forcing her to eat her own vomit.

According to the Arizona Republic, Erin Darr was arrested on suspicions of child abuse shortly before Christmas after her 11-year-old stepdaughter told classmates that Darr had been abusing her.

The child was removed from the home by a social worker, who noted she was underweight, she had dark circles under her eyes, “noticeably thin hair,” red marks and visible scars on her scalp.

The victim said Darr would abuse her, including pulling her by her hair and hitting her in the head with a phone until she bled.

The victim also said her chest hurt and that she was struggling to breathe because Darr kicked her in the chest several times.

In one incident, the victim said, Darr grabbed her by her hair and slammed her head into the wall hard enough to break the drywall, causing a dent.

Darr is also accused of forcing the child to eat food that was too hot for her and feeding her rotten leftovers. Upon vomiting, the girl told officials that Darr would force her to eat it.

Police said the girl’s older brother corroborated the abuse and that Darr had pulled him and his two older sisters out of school so they couldn’t talk about it outside of the home.

Darr now faces criminal charges of child abuse, child endangerment and witness tampering.

