Woman abandons blind dog that was supposed to be adopted with guide dog best friend

RICHMOND, Va. (WSVN) — What was supposed to be a happy ending for a pair of doggie best friends took a sad turn after the woman who adopted them abandoned one of the pooches.

OJ, a blind 12-year-old dachshund and his guide dog, a 6-year-old pit bull Blue Dozer, captured the hearts of thousands after Richmond Animal Care and Control told their story.

The pair was surrendered to the shelter after their owner became homeless.

Since OJ was blind, Blue Dozer served as his guide dog and helped him get around.

The animal shelter took to Facebook to search for an owner and stressed that the pair needed to be adopted together. After thousands of likes and shares, the shelter said someone came forward to adopt the two dogs.

However, according to the WTVR, OJ was later found wandering along the side of the about 100 miles away from where he was adopted, with Blue Dozer nowhere in sight.

The Washington Post reports a good Samaritan found OJ and brought him in to a nearby shelter. Shelter employees there then tracked down OJ’s new owner, who told them she did not want to keep him, but said she wouldn’t give Blue Dozer back.

After some time, shelter employees were able to successfully get the pit bull back from the woman and reunite the pair.

“We will not be doing anything with OJ & Dozer in the next few days other than snuggling them together,” the shelter said in a new Facebook post.

The shelter also said that at some point, the pair may go up for adoption again.

“Their story isn’t over and we are grateful that we have an incredible staff that worked hard tonight to ensure these sweet dogs have another chapter,” the shelter wrote.

