Witnesses restrain man throwing rocks through vehicle windows

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — A shirtless man was caught on camera throwing rocks through the windows of cars passing by him in Los Angeles before pedestrians took matters into their own hands.

Bystander video provided to KTLA showed the man standing in the road and throwing rocks through the windows of cars driving down the street.

The man could be seen shattering several windows and even turning his attention to two public buses, even getting on one of them.

According to KTLA, the driver of the bus evacuated the vehicle before getting off the bus. The man then tried to take the bus before he struck another vehicle soon after and bystanders dragged him out of the bus and onto the sidewalk.

Video then showed the group restraining the man and tying him up with zip ties.

The group was successfully able to restrain the man until police arrived.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Emmanuel Moncada, was arrested and charged with attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

Moncada is being held on a bond of $100,000.

