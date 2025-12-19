(WSVN) - What began as a typical afternoon of drinking coffee turned into terror after a delivery driver smashed through a Starbucks in Sacramento, according to a witness.

Sheri Alberg was enjoying her drink at the coffee shop when the vehicle slammed through the glass storefront.

“It was just so loud. It was like an explosion, and that was the first thought in my head,” said Alberg.

Shattered glass and broken coffee mugs littered the floor where customers would typically sit to drink.

“This is the car inside,” said Alberg, showing a picture of where the car ended up in the middle of the store.

The vehicle narrowly missed Alberg by a few feet, barreling into the table right next to her.

She said a 15-year-old girl and her grandfather had just sat down at that table minutes before the crash happened.

“They were sitting right here, right where that lady is standing, that’s where they were sitting,” she said. “The two girls who delivered their food just walked away, and it happened right after that, a car went barreling through the window, and the man disappeared. I couldn’t see him, and it pushed the girl out of the way.”

At that point, she and several employees and customers rushed over to help.

“You just go into a mode to help somebody else who’s hurt. That’s your first instinct,” said Alberg.

The man suffered some minor cuts and was taken to the hospital to be checked out. His granddaughter was hit by furniture and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

According to authorities, the crash occurred when a delivery driver accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes while picking up an order.

“It stopped at the front counter, and it was going really fast,” said Alberg.

With the shop packed with several customers and employees, Alberg said she’s relieved the crash didn’t turn out worse.

“Literally, I do not know how they both survived. It’s just such a blessing,” said Alberg.

Police say the driver received a citation for the crash.

