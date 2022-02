(WSVN) - Wish-Bone’s Chunky Blue Cheese and Thousand Island salad dressings have been recalled over allergy concerns.

Both products contain egg which is not stated on the product label, which could be harmful to those who are allergic.

Consumers are urged to throw the dressings out.

The recall does not include any other Wish-Bone products.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.