Wisconsin woman accused of giving out marijuana-laced cookies during St. Patrick’s Day

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WSVN) — A Wisconsin woman has been accused of passing out marijuana-laced cookies during a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

According to an arrest report obtained by Fox 11, 57-year-old Cathleen Krause was arrested after a person called a deputy to report the cookies.

When a deputy approached Krause, they said she was “visibly intoxicated.”

Police said Krause pulled out a gallon-sized bag of cookie crumbs and the deputy also found gummy candy on Krause.

Both the cookies and the gummies tested positive for marijuana, detectives said.

According to Fox News, Krause was charged with delivering THC, possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance.

She has been released on a $1,000 bond.

