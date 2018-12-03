Wisconsin transit system saves one seat on every bus in their fleet in honor of Rosa Parks

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSVN) — It’s been 63 years since Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the back of the bus. This past weekend, bus riders in one Wisconsin town found one seat on every bus had been reserved in her honor.

Parks was arrested on December 1st, 1955 in Montgomery, Alabama, after she refused to move from her seat for a white man.

Her small act of civil disobedience eventually made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which outlawed segregation on public transit in the U.S.

Milwaukee County Transit reserved one seat on every bus in their fleet in her honor, leaving a red rose and a sign with one of her famous quotes: “My only concern was to get home after a hard day’s work.”

The seats were kept open from Friday, November 30th through Sunday, December 2nd, the transit system said.